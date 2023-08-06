Pache (elbow) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Pache has been taking part in baseball activities for nearly two weeks and looks like he'll soon be ready to test himself in a game setting after he was initially placed on the 10-day injured list July 14. When healthy this season, Pache has largely functioned as a depth outfielder for Philadelphia, but he could have an avenue to more regular playing time if he beats Brandon Marsh (knee) back from the IL. Marsh was deactivated Sunday and is expected to miss around 2-to-3 weeks.