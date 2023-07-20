Pache (elbow) will be sidelined for a few weeks but is expected to return this season, MLB.com reports.
Pache had surgery on Monday to remove a screw from his right elbow which had been inserted during a previous operation. While there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return, it should be sometime in August.
