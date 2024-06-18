Pache will start in center field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game versus the Padres.

When Johan Rojas was sent down, the expectation was that Pache would be due for an uptick in playing time in center field versus left-handed pitching. However, he's in Tuesday's lineup against righty Michael King in just the second game since Rojas' demotion. Brandon Marsh will play left field and David Dahl will be on the bench.