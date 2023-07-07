Sanchez did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Rays. He struck out two.

Sanchez's lone blemish came in the fifth inning, where he served up a leadoff home run to Isaac Paredes that tied the game. Outside of the long ball, Sanchez had little issues with the second best team in baseball, holding the Rays to just four total hits across six innings to log his second consecutive quality start. Since being called up for his second MLB stint of 2023 in mid-June, Sanchez owns a 2.14 ERA and a 17:2 K:BB across four starts (21 innings). He'll have nearly two weeks of rest before his next projected start, which is expected to come during a three-game homestand against Milwaukee.