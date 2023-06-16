Sanchez will start Saturday's game versus the Athletics, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This was tipped off by Sanchez not being listed by Triple-A Lehigh Valley as a member of their rotation, and it's confirmed now that the southpaw will get the start versus Oakland over the weekend. The left-hander has registered a uninspiring 4.35 ERA, 44:29 K:BB and 1.45 WHIP over 49.2 innings in the minors, but he does get a friendly landing spot against the Oakland lineup.