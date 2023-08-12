Sanchez (1-3) picked up the win in Friday's 13-2 rout of the Twins, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

After Sanchez failed to get into the win column in his first 10 starts of the season, the Phillies' offense made sure this decision wasn't going to be in any doubt. The quality start was the fourth of the year for the 26-year-old lefty, but both runs off Sanchez came on solo homers, and he's now served up 11 long balls in his last 50 innings. His overall stinginess has minimized the damage, however -- over that stretch, he has a 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB. With two off days coming up next week, the Phillies may not continue rolling with a six-man rotation, so despite his effectiveness as a starter in 2023, Sanchez's next appearance could come in long relief.