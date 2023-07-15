Sanchez (0-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over five innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

The lefty came into this one riding high, having posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB over his first five starts for the Phillies this season (25.1 innings). He was brought down a peg Friday, though it was still a respectable showing, with all the damage being done on a pair of long balls. Sanchez has some streaming appeal, but he'll likely need to keep performing at this level in order to maintain his starting job after the trade deadline. The Phillies are in the mix for a wild-card spot and could add a starting pitcher.