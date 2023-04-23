Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over Colorado, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Making his first big-league appearance of the season after recovering from a triceps strain, the 26-year-old southpaw was able to last 73 pitches (46 strikes) and exited the game with the score tied 3-3. Sanchez was likely only making a spot start, but it's not clear whether he'll head back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after this outing or whether he'll remain in the Phillies' bullpen as a long relief option.