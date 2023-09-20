Sanchez (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out two.

It was another rough outing for Sanchez, who's now allowed seven runs on 15 hits in his last two outings (11.1 innings), both against Atlanta. Overall, the 26-year-old southpaw sports a 3.55 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 85:15 K:BB across 17 starts (91.1 innings) this season. Sanchez is currently slated for a home matchup with the Mets in his next outing, though he could be set up for another "tandem start" with Michael Lorenzen.