Sanchez did not factor in the decision during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings.

Sanchez struck out two in the top of the first inning and cruised through five shutout frames before retiring the first two batters in the top of the sixth. Things then unraveled for the Phillies, as Sanchez walked Freddie Freeman before allowing two-out hits to Tommy Edman and Enrique Hernandez. Hernandez's double plated two, and Sanchez was pulled from the game in favor of David Robertson, who was able to get Max Muncy to end the threat. Matt Strahm, however, surrendered a go-ahead three-run home run to Teoscar Hernandez in the seventh inning. Sanchez looked untouchable prior to the sixth, and he should be available to make his next start Thursday in Game 4 if the series gets to that point.