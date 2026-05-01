Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Fans seven in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
Sanchez had a rough first inning, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk. However, he bounced back impressively, finishing his outing with 5.2 scoreless frames during which he yielded just three baserunners. Sanchez recorded his third quality start across his past four appearances, and his 6.2 innings marked a campaign high. The lefty's 1.51 season WHIP isn't ideal, but he's otherwise posted good numbers with a 2.90 ERA and 50:13 K:BB through 40.1 frames spanning seven starts.
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Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Fans seven in no-decision•