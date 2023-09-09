Sanchez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four hits and one walk over five scoreless innings against Miami. He struck out four.

Following an eight-day layoff since his previous start, Sanchez kept the Marlins off the board and left the game in line for the win. However, the Phillies' bullpen allowed three runs to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Sanchez has now allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his 15 starts this season. He'll carry an ERA of 3.26 into his next start, currently scheduled to take place mid-week in an important home series against Atlanta.