Sanchez allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Sanchez gave up three runs in the second inning and one more in the fourth. The Phillies' offense couldn't get anything going early on, as Shohei Ohtani threw five no-hit innings, but the Dodgers' bullpen was far less formidable. Sanchez has allowed a total of seven runs over his last 27 innings and is now at a 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 198:43 K:BB through 189.1 innings across 30 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week, which would be his last of the regular season if the Phillies continue to roll with a six-man rotation.