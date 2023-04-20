Sanchez (triceps) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Due to a postponement Monday that created a doubleheader with the White Sox on Tuesday, the Phillies will have a need for a temporary sixth starter Saturday, when the team plays its sixth game in five days. Sanchez, who has spent all season on the IL while recovering from a left triceps strain, will step in to fill the opening. In his second rehab start last Sunday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Sanchez built up to 4.2 innings, striking out five while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks.