Sanchez (triceps) is expected to throw a three-inning simulated game Thursday at extended spring training, MLB.com reports.

The three-inning outing represents a slight increase in Sanchez's workload after he tossed a two-inning sim game last Saturday. If all goes well Thursday, Sanchez could head out to a minor-league affiliate for what would likely be a multi-start rehab assignment before he's activated from the Phillies' 15-day injured list.

