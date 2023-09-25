Sanchez (3-5) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Mets.

Sanchez kept the Mets off the board until Ronny Mauricio belted a two-run shot in the sixth inning. Sanchez forced 20 whiffs for the second time this month; prior to racking up 21 swinging strikes against Atlanta on Sept. 13, his season high was just 12. He's been shaky since the start of August, posting a 4.24 ERA in nine starts, but he's recorded a strong 54:8 K:BB during that stretch. Sanchez will carry a 3.48 ERA into his next start, which is currently lined up to be on the road against the Mets.