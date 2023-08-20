Sanchez came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Nationals, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The southpaw delivered his second straight quality start on an efficient 78 pitches (54 strikes), but Sanchez actually exited the game in line for his fourth loss as the Phillies didn't even get on the board until the top of the seventh inning. With Ranger Suarez (hamstring) on the shelf, Sanchez's spot in the rotation is secure for now, but he was already making a strong case to hang onto the assignment -- since the All-Star break, he's posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB through 39 innings. His next turn is likely to come at home next weekend against the Cardinals.