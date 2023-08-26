Sanchez (2-3) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against St. Louis. He struck out six.

Sanchez climbed into a hole early, allowing a one-out two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt in the first, but then settled down to not allow another run throughout the remainder of his outing. Sanchez has provided quality innings for the Phillies this year, allowing three or fewer runs in 12 of 13 starts. He'll take an ERA of 3.33 into his next start, which is currently scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon at home against the Angels.