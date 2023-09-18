Sanchez is expected to be piggybacked by Michael Lorenzen in his next scheduled start Tuesday in Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With the Phillies likely to pare down their six-man rotation to five as the regular season winds down, Lorenzen looks set to make his first appearance as a reliever since the 2021 season. Sanchez will keep his rotation spot over Lorenzen for now, but both pitchers could be moved to the bullpen once the postseason begins. With manager Rob Thomson not clarifying exactly how long he plans to have Sanchez work before giving way to Lorenzen, Sanchez could struggle to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. Sanchez would tentatively line up for his second start of the week next Sunday against the Mets, but he could be piggybacked by Lorenzen for that game, too.