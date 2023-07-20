Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

An Edmundo Sosa error in the second inning contributed to a three-run inning for Milwaukee, but Sanchez otherwise held the Brewers in check and saw his offense tie the game up before he left the mound. The southpaw has worked at least five innings and allowing three runs or fewer in five straight starts, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB through 27 innings over that stretch as he helps steady the back of the Phillies' rotation. Sanchez's next outing lines up at home early next week against the Orioles.