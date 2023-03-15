Sanchez has been shut down with soreness in his left triceps, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies have dealt with injury trouble from several of their arms, and unfortunately Sanchez is the latest. The left-hander will be shut down from throwing, with no timetable for a return. Sanchez was battling for one of the final spots in the rotation, but this obviously will play a factor on whether or not he can make the Opening Day roster.