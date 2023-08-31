Sanchez did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits over 4.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

It looked like Sanchez had found his rhythm after giving up a two-run homer to Hunter Renfroe in the top of the second as the left-hander followed up the mistake by hurling two scoreless frames. However, things unraveled for him in the fifth after he allowed back-to-back hits to open the inning, which then led to three runs coming across for Los Angeles. Sanchez had gone six innings in three straight starts coming in and it was the first time he failed to make it through at least five frames since June 17. On a positive note, he has not issued a walk in each of his last three outings and has now recorded at least five strikeouts in five straight.