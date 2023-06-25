Sanchez (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings as the Phillies fell 4-2 to the Mets. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Making his third big-league start of the season, Sanchez completed five innings for the first time while tossing 52 of his 75 pitches for strikes in a solid effort. The southpaw has a 3.00 ERA and 9:1 K:BB in nine innings since rejoining the Phillies' roster last weekend, putting him on track to make his next start at home next weekend against the Nationals.