Sanchez (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out six.

Sanchez finished with season highs in inning completed and strikeouts, but he still took a second consecutive loss after not getting enough run support. The 26-year-old hasn't been flashy, but he's getting results, posting a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB across 19.1 innings. Sanchez figures to remain in the rotation going forward if he can continue to put up solid numbers.