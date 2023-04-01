Sanchez (triceps) threw a pair of simulated innings Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sanchez was shut down in mid-March with left triceps soreness. Injuries to Ranger Suarez (forearm) and Andre Painter (elbow) as well as Sanchez have allowed Matt Strahm to open in the rotation. Sanchez could take that spot if he's the first injured pitcher to return but is unlikely to be anything more than the seventh starter when everyone is healthy.
