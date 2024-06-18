Dahl is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
The Padres are starting right-hander Michael King, but the left-handed hitting Dahl nonetheless finds himself on the bench to begin this one. Brandon Marsh will play left field and Cristian Pache is getting the start in center.
