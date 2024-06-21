Dahl isn't in the lineup for Fridays game against Arizona, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Dahl will give way to Whit Merrifield in left field Friday, avoiding a matchup with southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Dahl is 6-for-33 (.182) with a pair of home runs with the Phillies this season.
More News
-
Phillies' David Dahl: Absent from Philadelphia lineup•
-
Phillies' David Dahl: Could get steady time in left field•
-
Phillies' David Dahl: Set to lose work to Marsh•
-
Phillies' David Dahl: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Phillies' David Dahl: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Phillies' David Dahl: Homers in season debut•