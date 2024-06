Dahl is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Brewers.

Dahl started both of the first two games of the series upon his promotion from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 3-for-5 with a home run. The two starts came while the Brewers deployed a left-handed opening pitcher in Jared Koening, whereas Milwaukee will go with a traditional lefty starter Wednesday in Aaron Ashby. The lefty-hitting Dahl will give way to Whit Merrifield in left field.