Dahl went 2-for-4 with two RBI Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Dahl started his first game since Wednesday and contributed two hits, including a two-run knock in the sixth that provided the Phillies with all the insurance they would need. This follows a performance Saturday that saw him come off the bench to launch a two-run blast, his third since making his first appearance of the season on June 3. Through 13 games (10 starts) and 39 at-bats, Dahl is batting .231 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs scored.