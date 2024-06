Dahl will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Following his June 3 call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Dahl made six starts in left field and went 5-for-23 with two home runs and two doubles. His time as a regular in the Philadelphia lineup is likely over after Brandon Marsh returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but the Phillies have room for both Marsh and Dahl in the outfield Sunday while center fielder Johan Rojas gets the afternoon off.