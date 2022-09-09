Robertson (4-3) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over one inning.

Robertson surrendered the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Brian Anderson with nobody out in the ninth after the tying run scored on a fielding error. The righty has struggled in his last seven appearances, blowing two saves in three opportunities and turning in a 1-3 record with a 6.14 ERA during that span. The 37-year-old is the top choice at closer while Seranthony Dominguez is on the 15-day IL (triceps).