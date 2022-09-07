Robertson (42) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up a hit and two walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning during a 3-2 victory over the Marlins.

A caught stealing on Luke Williams helped Robertson escape a jam in the top of the ninth, and he then got the decision when Jean Segura slapped a walkoff single in the bottom of the frame. Robertson hasn't recorded a save since Aug. 24, but he sports a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline.