Robertson picked up the save Sunday in Miami, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning of a 2-1 win.

Robertson made quick work of the heart of Miami's lineup, getting a flyout and two groundouts to end the game. It was his 20th save of the season and sixth since joining the Phillies. He's recorded saves in consecutive games but Philadelphia will likely continue to spread the save chances around its corps of relievers down the stretch.