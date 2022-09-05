Robertson (3-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Giants, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in 1.2 innings.

Robertson did his job in the eighth inning to keep the score tied at 3-3, but Wilmer Flores connected on a two-run walkoff home run in the ninth. This was just the second time in 12 appearances for Philadelphia that Robertson's allowed runs, and both of those instances have been two-run mishaps leading to losses. He's added four saves and three holds as part of the Phillies' closer committee. When accounting for his time with the Cubs to begin the year, he has a 2.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB through 53.2 innings while going 18-for-24 in save chances.