Robertson is far from a lock to secure a true closer role in Philadelphia, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies have used a committee setup since removing Corey Knebel from the closer role in mid-June, and while Robertson has 151 career saves to his name (including 14 this season), he reportedly wasn't acquired with an eye towards a return to a traditional approach in the final frame. His 2.23 ERA and 30.9 percent strikeout rate would certainly make him a fine fit for the role should the Phillies choose to deploy him that way, though Seranthony Dominguez beats both of those marks (1.67 ERA, 31.5 percent strikeout rate) and has merely been a committee member, so Robertson may wind up being used in a similar fashion. Zolecki even suggests that it will be Dominguez and Brad Hand who remain at the head of the committee, with Robertson potentially no higher than third in line for saves.