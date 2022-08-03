Robertson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 15th save of the season, and his first as a Phillie, in a 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Brought over from the Cubs at the trade deadline, Robertson was impressive in his Philadelphia debut, fanning Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario while knifing through the heart of Atlanta's batting order. Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand could still factor into the closing mix for the Phillies, but Robertson's 152 career saves and strong numbers this season could tip the scales in his favor.