Robertson was traded from the Cubs to the Phillies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear who is headed to Chicago in the corresponding move, but Robertson will rejoin the team he signed a two-year deal with back in 2019. Robertson has had a couple rocky outings since the start of July -- including his last one -- but he saved 14 games for the Cubs and owns a 2.23 ERA and 1.04 WHIP on the season, so he is sure to provide a boost to the back end of the Phillies' bullpen.