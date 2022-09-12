Robertson struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Phillies on Sunday.

After blowing a save in his last outing, Robertson bounced back with a dominant performance Sunday. He lowered his season ERA to 2.38 with a 75:28 K:BB while converting 19 of his 26 save chances. Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) returned from the injured list Sunday and pitched the eighth inning.