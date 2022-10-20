Robertson returned from injury and recorded two outs during Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Padres in Game 2 of the NLCS, allowing one run on three hits and zero walks.

Robertson made his first appearance since Game 1 of the wild-card round after suffering a calf injury. The 37-year-old righty showed signs of rust as he surrendered a long home run to Manny Machado to lead off the seventh and was only able to record two outs before being pulled by manager Rob Thomson. Look to see if Robertson can bounce back when he gets his next opportunity in the NLCS. The veteran has managed to limit the walks that plagued him at the end of the regular season. He allowed 11 walks over his final 11.2 innings in the regular season, but has yet to walk any of the eight batters he has faced so far in the postseason.