Robertson (3-1) allowed two runs on two hits while taking a loss against the Mets on Sunday. He struck out two and was charged with a blown save.

It was announced that Robertson wouldn't be Philadelphia's lone closer while Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) is on the injured list and he didn't improve his stock with Sunday's outing. The 37-year-old righty served up a two-run homer to Mark Canha and was charged with his sixth blown save of the year. Robertson's ERA jumped from 1.86 to 2.20 through 44 appearances on the year. It's worth noting that Brad Hand and Jose Alvarado each threw a scoreless inning Sunday while Connor Brogdon was tagged with three runs in the seventh frame.