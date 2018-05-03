Phillies' Deivi Grullon: Showing some power at Double-A
Grullon has three homers in his first 50 plate appearances this season for Double-A Reading.
Grullon is a classic glove-first backup catcher prospect, hitting just .240/.289/.357 in his six-year minor-league career. He'll need to do at least something with the bat in order to even be a big-league backup, though, but it appears as though he might finally be showing something. He's hitting just .200, but he can likely blame a .200 BABIP for that number. A good defender with a bit of pop can be a big-league backup even with a low batting average, and Grullon could now be living up to that profile.
