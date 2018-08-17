Grullon's 1.148 OPS since the start of July is the fourth-highest among all minor-league hitters, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It's been quite the season at the plate for the 22-year-old catcher. After posting an OPS below .700 for five straight seasons, Grullon's reputation seemed to have been locked in as a glove-first backup catcher at best. Suddenly, he's hit .299/.337/.574 with 21 homers for Double-A Reading this year. Reading has been known to inflate the stats of mediocre hitters, but Grullon had already had one shot at the level and hit just .229/.270/.410. If the offensive improvements stick upon a presumed promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley next season, Grullon has a chance to be a long-term starting catcher in the major leagues.