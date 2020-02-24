Grullon has missed the Phillies last two Grapefruit League games due to an infected tooth, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The issue doesn't appear likely to significantly impact Grullon's readiness for Opening Day. It's cost him the chance to play a temporarily increased role while Andrew Knapp is out due to a rib injury, but he'll likely still have plenty of chances to state his case to earn the backup catcher job.