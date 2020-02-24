Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Absent for dental work
Grullon has missed the Phillies last two Grapefruit League games due to an infected tooth, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The issue doesn't appear likely to significantly impact Grullon's readiness for Opening Day. It's cost him the chance to play a temporarily increased role while Andrew Knapp is out due to a rib injury, but he'll likely still have plenty of chances to state his case to earn the backup catcher job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Late pitcher targets: ADP 200-300
Targeting high-end pitching seems like a winning strategy these days, but there are promising...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...