Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Back in lineup
Grullon (mouth) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Grullon's spring debut was delayed after he required dental work last week, but he was cleared to play Wednesday in the Phillies' 5-4 win over the Twins, entering the game off the bench as a designated hitter and making two plate appearances. He'll now be ready to assume his normal duties in the field as he attempts to win a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a backup catcher.
