Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Designated for assigment
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2020
at
4:43 pm ET 1 min read
Grullon was designated for assignment Monday.
The
Phillies needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for Ranger Suarez, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Grullon hit .283/.354/.496 with 21 home runs at Triple-A last season, but his defense behind the plate leaves a lot to be desired. More News
