Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Headed to Triple-A
Grullon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Grullon was trying to compete for the Phillies' backup catcher role during spring training, but it appears as though Andrew Knapp (ribs) will likely secure the role despite dealing with an injury this spring. Grullon made his major-league debut in 2019 and could return at some point in 2020, but his fantasy outlook will likely be limited as long as J.T. Realmuto is healthy and serving as the starting catcher.
More News
-
Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Back in lineup•
-
Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Absent for dental work•
-
Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Making first career start•
-
Phillies' Deivy Grullon: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Deivi Grullon: Swinging hot bat at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Deivi Grullon: Wins Eastern League Home Run Derby•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...