Grullon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Grullon was trying to compete for the Phillies' backup catcher role during spring training, but it appears as though Andrew Knapp (ribs) will likely secure the role despite dealing with an injury this spring. Grullon made his major-league debut in 2019 and could return at some point in 2020, but his fantasy outlook will likely be limited as long as J.T. Realmuto is healthy and serving as the starting catcher.

