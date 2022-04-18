site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Gregorius isn't starting Monday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Gregorius started the last seven games and hit .308 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a walk. Bryson Stott will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
