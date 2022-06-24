site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Sits versus southpaw
Gregorius is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Gregorius started the past five games and will take a seat Friday against San Diego lefty MacKenzie Gore. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth for Philadelphia.
