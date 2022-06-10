Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI in an 8-3 win Thursday in Milwaukee.

Gregorius tripled to lead off the fourth but was left stranded. In the fifth, he had a check-swing double that drove in a run. The shortstop is 5-for-13 with a double and two triples since returning from the injured list with a knee issue. While he's still in search of his first homer, he's being productive at the plate and has a .306/.354/.431 line through 79 plate appearances.