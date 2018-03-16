Phillies' Eliezer Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Alvarez was removed from the 40-man roster after the Phillies selected the contract of Pedro Florimon. The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level last year, hitting an unspectacular .247/.321/.382 in 209 plate appearances.
