Alvarez was designated for assignment Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Alvarez was removed from the 40-man roster after the Phillies selected the contract of Pedro Florimon. The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level last year, hitting an unspectacular .247/.321/.382 in 209 plate appearances.

